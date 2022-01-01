Enchiladas in Weslaco

Weslaco restaurants that serve enchiladas

Arturo's Bar and Grill image

 

Arturo's Bar and Grill

2303 West Express Way 83, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Enchiladas$7.00
Corn tortillas filled with American cheese topped with our homemade enchilada sauce and American cheese.
More about Arturo's Bar and Grill
Casa De Marisco image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Casa De Marisco

502 W PIKE, WESLACO

Avg 4.8 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SOPA DE MARISCO
Fish, crab, calamar and shrimp soup.
CALDO DE RES$13.49
Beef soup. Vegetables include cabbage, carrots, potatoes, corn and squash. Includes rice on the side.
BOTANA x 4$58.99
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
More about Casa De Marisco
