Enchiladas in Weslaco
Weslaco restaurants that serve enchiladas
Arturo's Bar and Grill
2303 West Express Way 83, Weslaco
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$7.00
Corn tortillas filled with American cheese topped with our homemade enchilada sauce and American cheese.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Casa De Marisco
502 W PIKE, WESLACO
|SOPA DE MARISCO
Fish, crab, calamar and shrimp soup.
|CALDO DE RES
|$13.49
Beef soup. Vegetables include cabbage, carrots, potatoes, corn and squash. Includes rice on the side.
|BOTANA x 4
|$58.99
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.