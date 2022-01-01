Quesadillas in West Islip
West Islip restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Besito Mexican - West Islip, NY
Besito Mexican - West Islip, NY
399 Montauk Highway, West Islip
|Quesadilla Shrimp
|$19.95
Grilled Shrimp quesadilla, Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.95
2 soft corn tortillas folded in half filled with chicken and Chihuahua cheese served with a ramekin of salsa ranchera
|Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$18.95
Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema
More about Brownstones Coffee - West Islip
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Brownstones Coffee - West Islip
306 Union Blvd, West Islip
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$13.99
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, black beans & corn, pepperjack cheese served with pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado smash.