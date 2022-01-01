Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fajitas in
West Palm Beach
/
West Palm Beach
/
Fajitas
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve fajitas
PB Wraps
2409 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach
No reviews yet
Fajita Wrap
$11.45
More about PB Wraps
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Cabana Latin Grill
7116 S. DIXIE HWY, West Palm Beach
Avg 4.6
(1246 reviews)
Fajitas
$13.99
sauteed peppers, onions and your choice of meat. served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas
More about La Cabana Latin Grill
