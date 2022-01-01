Sashimi in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve sashimi
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores
1800 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach
|Salmon Sashimi
|$9.00
|Sashimi Appetizer
|$21.00
|Sashimi Regular
|$33.00
Jo Bistro- Belvedere Rd.
319 Belvedere Rd. STE12, West Palm Beach
|Sashimi Box
|$12.00
|Sashimi Pizza
|$19.00
Wok by the Beach
2409 N Ocean Avenue, Riviera Beach
|Tuna Sashimi
|$7.00
|Sashimi App
|$25.00
|Salmon Sashimi
|$7.00