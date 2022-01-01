Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in West Roxbury

West Roxbury restaurants
Toast

West Roxbury restaurants that serve chicken soup

Al Wadi Restaurant

1249 VFW Parkway, WEST ROXBURY

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Soup$8.00
-Gluten free
More about Al Wadi Restaurant
WRAPS • PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Christo's Pizza

1761 Center st, West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Soup Chicken Noodle$6.00
Chicken Stock (water, chicken bones, onions, celery, carrots. sea salt, garlic, parsley, white pepper, thyme, bay leaves), Mafalda Pasta (semolina, egg, egg whites), Chicken Meat, Celery, Carrots, Onions, Bay Leaves, Cloves.
Contains: Eggs, Wheat
More about Christo's Pizza

