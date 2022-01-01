Chicken soup in West Roxbury
West Roxbury restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Al Wadi Restaurant
Al Wadi Restaurant
1249 VFW Parkway, WEST ROXBURY
|Chicken Soup
|$8.00
-Gluten free
More about Christo's Pizza
WRAPS • PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Christo's Pizza
1761 Center st, West Roxbury
|Soup Chicken Noodle
|$6.00
Chicken Stock (water, chicken bones, onions, celery, carrots. sea salt, garlic, parsley, white pepper, thyme, bay leaves), Mafalda Pasta (semolina, egg, egg whites), Chicken Meat, Celery, Carrots, Onions, Bay Leaves, Cloves.
Contains: Eggs, Wheat