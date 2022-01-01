Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna salad in
Westborough
/
Westborough
/
Tuna Salad
Westborough restaurants that serve tuna salad
Sebastians
1500 West Park Drive, Westborough
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad
$0.00
White tuna tossed in a creamy mayo, salt, pepper
More about Sebastians
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Westboro House of Pizza & Pub
36 E Main St, Ste #1, Westborough
Avg 4.1
(241 reviews)
Sm Tuna Salad
$9.99
Lg Tuna Salad
$11.59
More about Westboro House of Pizza & Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Westborough
Coleslaw
Hot And Sour Soup
Cookies
Chef Salad
Cheese Pizza
Grilled Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Chicken Salad
More near Westborough to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Marlborough
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Framingham
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Northborough
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
West Boylston
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Whitinsville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(513 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(273 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(876 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(525 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston