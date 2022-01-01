Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Westborough

Westborough restaurants
Westborough restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

Sebastians

1500 West Park Drive, Westborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad$0.00
White tuna tossed in a creamy mayo, salt, pepper
More about Sebastians
Westboro House of Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Westboro House of Pizza & Pub

36 E Main St, Ste #1, Westborough

Avg 4.1 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Tuna Salad$9.99
Lg Tuna Salad$11.59
More about Westboro House of Pizza & Pub

