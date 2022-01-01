Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Westerly

Westerly restaurants
Toast

Westerly restaurants that serve garlic bread

Vittoria's NY Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vittoria's NY Pizza

224 Post Rd, Westerly

Avg 4.4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$5.00
Garlic Bread$4.00
More about Vittoria's NY Pizza
Vetrano's Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vetrano's Restaurant

130 Granite St, Westerly

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
More about Vetrano's Restaurant

