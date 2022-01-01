Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Westerly
/
Westerly
/
Salmon
Westerly restaurants that serve salmon
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Maria's Seaside Cafe
132 Atlantic Ave,, Westerly
Avg 4.5
(1756 reviews)
ROASTED SALMON
$33.00
Lemon risotto, asparagus, baby carrots, white wine glaze
More about Maria's Seaside Cafe
Surf Cantina
15 Canal Street, Westerly
No reviews yet
Blackened Salmon
$26.00
More about Surf Cantina
Browse other tasty dishes in Westerly
Cheesecake
French Fries
Steak Frites
Meat Calzones
Penne
Cake
Rigatoni
Veal Parmesan
More near Westerly to explore
Mystic
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
New London
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Groton
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Stonington
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Narragansett
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Charlestown
Avg 3.6
(4 restaurants)
Kingston
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(534 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(281 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(831 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston