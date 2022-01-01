Cobb salad in Westerville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Joe’s Pub & Grill image

 

Joe’s Pub & Grill

4949 Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$10.99
More about Joe’s Pub & Grill
Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

6000 Westerville Rd, Westerville

Avg 4.3 (899 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 Cobb Salad$8.00
Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, egg, bacon,black olives, and blue cheese crumbles.
Cobb Salad$12.00
Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, egg, bacon,black olives, and blue cheese crumbles.
More about Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

 

Yabo's

7097 State Route 3, Westerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Senor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed green topped with chopped bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, hard boiled egg, ham and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing
*Gluten free
More about Yabo's

