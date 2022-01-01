Greek salad in Westerville
Westerville restaurants that serve greek salad
101 Beer Kitchen - Westerville
817 Polaris Parkway, Westerville
|Greek Salad
|$9.25
Baby Spinach, Chop Mix, Tomatoes, Orzo Pasta, Cucumbers, Roasted Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Grilled Naan, Tzatziki & Feta Cheese & Lemon Vinaigrette V
Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen - Westerville
6000 Westerville Rd, Westerville
|Lg Greek Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and our Greek dressing.
|Sml Greek Salad
|$7.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and our Greek dressing.