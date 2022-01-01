Nachos in Westerville
Westerville restaurants that serve nachos
More about Harry Buffalo- Westerville
Harry Buffalo- Westerville
6150 South Sunbury Rd, Westerville
|Chicken Nachos
|$10.00
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chicken, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, served with a side of sour cream and salsa
More about Yabo's
Yabo's
7097 State Route 3, Westerville
|Small Nacho
|$7.00
Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream
*Gluten free
|Large Nacho
|$9.50
Your choice of meat, refried beans, black beans, monterey jack cheese, Yabo’s queso, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos & sour cream
*Gluten free