Chicken salad in Westerville
Westerville restaurants that serve chicken salad
Harry Buffalo- Westerville
6150 South Sunbury Rd, Westerville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Red Onion, Celery, and Mozzarella
|House Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Grilled Chicken, Croutons, Carrots, Tomato, Red Onion, and Cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Pancake House Family Diner
129 W Schrock Rd, Westerville
|Chicken Salad
|$10.99
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
6000 Westerville Rd, Westerville
|1/2 Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Ranch dressing, grilled BBQ chicken, tomatoes, black beans, corn, and crispy tortilla strips.
Carsonies New Albany
6457 North Hamilton Road, Westerville
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
|1/2 Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles