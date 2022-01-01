Chicken salad in Westerville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Harry Buffalo- Westerville image

 

Harry Buffalo- Westerville

6150 South Sunbury Rd, Westerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Red Onion, Celery, and Mozzarella
House Chicken Salad$10.50
Grilled Chicken, Croutons, Carrots, Tomato, Red Onion, and Cheese
More about Harry Buffalo- Westerville
The Pancake House Family Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Pancake House Family Diner

129 W Schrock Rd, Westerville

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$10.99
More about The Pancake House Family Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

6000 Westerville Rd, Westerville

Avg 4.3 (899 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad$8.00
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad$12.00
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
BBQ Chicken Salad$12.00
Ranch dressing, grilled BBQ chicken, tomatoes, black beans, corn, and crispy tortilla strips.
More about Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

 

Carsonies New Albany

6457 North Hamilton Road, Westerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad$12.00
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
1/2 Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad$8.00
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
More about Carsonies New Albany

