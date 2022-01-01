Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Westfield

Westfield restaurants
Westfield restaurants that serve fish and chips

Union Jack Pub - Westfield image

 

Union Jack Pub - Westfield

110 S Union St, Westfield

TakeoutFast Pay
Fishless "Fish" And Chips (VEGAN)$13.00
Fish & Chips$11.50
More about Union Jack Pub - Westfield
Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar image

 

Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar

632 E State Rd 32, Westfield

TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$16.99
Served with Birdies coleslaw.
More about Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar

