Grilled chicken in Westland

Westland restaurants
Westland restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Benitos Pizza

8129 N Middlebelt rd, Westland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sub$7.99
Grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, provolone, Italian dressing
More about Benitos Pizza
Rocky's Family Dining

1622 Wayne rd, Westland

Avg 3.5 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILL CHICKEN PITA$11.44
With lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
More about Rocky's Family Dining

