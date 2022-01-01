Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Weston

Go
Weston restaurants
Toast

Weston restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Heirloom Restaurant

31 Center Street, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Specialty Cookie$2.50
Specialty Cookies (3 pcs)$7.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Heirloom Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Weston Provisions - 403 Boston Post

403 Boston Post, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie$4.00
More about Weston Provisions - 403 Boston Post

Browse other tasty dishes in Weston

Pancakes

Chili

Croissants

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Map

More near Weston to explore

Waltham

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (570 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston