Chicken pizza in
Weymouth
/
Weymouth
/
Chicken Pizza
Weymouth restaurants that serve chicken pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Union Brewhouse - Weymouth
550 Washington St, Weymouth
Avg 4.1
(164 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken pizza
$12.75
More about Union Brewhouse - Weymouth
Grille 151
151 Main St, Weymouth
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$20.00
Chicken tenders, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce and blue cheese
More about Grille 151
