Lobsters in Williams Bay

Williams Bay restaurants
Toast

Williams Bay restaurants that serve lobsters

Harpoon Willie's image

GRILL

Harpoon Willie's

8 E Geneva St,, Williams Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Bisque$11.00
More about Harpoon Willie's
Cafe Calamari image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Cafe Calamari

10 E Geneva St,, Williams Bay

Avg 4.5 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Bisque$11.00
Our famous bisque prepared daily with fresh lobster.
More about Cafe Calamari

