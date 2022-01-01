Williamson restaurants you'll love

Williamson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Williamson

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Starters image

GRILL

Starters

116 East 2nd Ave, Williamson

Avg 4.4 (250 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas$5.90
Steak or Chicken
Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream and Salsa
American Club$7.95
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mozzarella, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
Smokehouse Burger$7.95
Bacon, Smoky BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Onion Rings
Coal Cafe image

 

Coal Cafe

31 E 2nd Ave, Williamson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Focus Bowl$7.00
Zucchini, Carrot, Cauliflower (Riced), Cucumber, Radish, Celery, Broccoli, Scallions, Asparagus, Olive, Oregano, Lime, Olive Oil
Red Curry Bowl$7.00
White Rice, Chicken Broth, Coconut Milk, Green Pepper, Green Onion, Red Curry,
Nourish Bowl$7.00
Bone Broth, Kale, Spinach, Mushroom, Garlic, Olive Oil
3 Guys Pizza & Brew image

 

3 Guys Pizza & Brew

100 East 3rd Avenue, Williamson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Personal Pizza Special$7.49
Personal Pizza 1 topping
Side Salad
20oz drink
Greek$8.00
Spinach, arugula, red beets, cucumber, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, green pepper and feta cheese with house balsamic vinaigrette.
The Ham Wedge$9.00
Shaved ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on an 11-inch dough and baked in a brick oven.
More near Williamson to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Ashland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
