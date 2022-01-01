Williamson restaurants you'll love
GRILL
Starters
116 East 2nd Ave, Williamson
Popular items
Quesadillas
$5.90
Steak or Chicken
Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream and Salsa
American Club
$7.95
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mozzarella, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
Smokehouse Burger
$7.95
Bacon, Smoky BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Onion Rings
Coal Cafe
31 E 2nd Ave, Williamson
Popular items
Focus Bowl
$7.00
Zucchini, Carrot, Cauliflower (Riced), Cucumber, Radish, Celery, Broccoli, Scallions, Asparagus, Olive, Oregano, Lime, Olive Oil
Red Curry Bowl
$7.00
White Rice, Chicken Broth, Coconut Milk, Green Pepper, Green Onion, Red Curry,
Nourish Bowl
$7.00
Bone Broth, Kale, Spinach, Mushroom, Garlic, Olive Oil
3 Guys Pizza & Brew
100 East 3rd Avenue, Williamson
Popular items
Personal Pizza Special
$7.49
Personal Pizza 1 topping
Side Salad
20oz drink
Greek
$8.00
Spinach, arugula, red beets, cucumber, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, green pepper and feta cheese with house balsamic vinaigrette.
The Ham Wedge
$9.00
Shaved ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on an 11-inch dough and baked in a brick oven.