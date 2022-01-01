Caesar salad in Willington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Willington Pizza House image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza House

25 River Rd, Willington

Avg 4 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lg Caesar Salad$11.95
Hand cut Romaine tossed with our own Caesar dressing and homemade croutons.
Topped with a shaved asiago cheese blend
Sm Caesar Salad$7.50
Hand cut Romaine tossed with our own Caesar dressing and homemade croutons.
Topped with a shaved asiago cheese blend
Chix Caesar Salad$13.95
Hand cut Romaine tossed with our own Caesar dressing and homemade croutons,
shaved asiago cheese blend.Topped with a marinated & broiled 7oz. chicken breast served with bread & butter.
More about Willington Pizza House
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza Too

11 Phelps Way, Willington

Avg 4.4 (584 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with House made Caesar dressing ,croutons Finished with Grilled chicken.
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with House made Caesar dressing and croutons
More about Willington Pizza Too

Map

Map

