Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Willington restaurants you'll love

Go
Willington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Willington

Willington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Willington restaurants

Willington Pizza House image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza House

25 River Rd, Willington

Avg 4 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sm Tossed Salad$7.50
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbers and garlic croutons. Dressing of your choice on the side
Sm Red Pizza$9.50
The original classic. Our own sauce spread in a hand stretched crust and covered with whole milk mozzarella.
Lg Tossed Salad$11.95
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbers and garlic croutons. Dressing of your choice on the side
More about Willington Pizza House
Willington Pizza Too image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza Too

11 Phelps Way, Willington

Avg 4.4 (584 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Wings 12$17.95
Ten bone-in wings, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
Curly Fries Seasoned
Seasoned potatoes cut curly.
Boneless bufflo Wings$12.95
Battered breast meat fried to golden brown then tossed in one of our signature sauces
More about Willington Pizza Too
American Eagle Saloon & Cafe image

 

American Eagle Saloon & Cafe

15 River Road, Willington

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about American Eagle Saloon & Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Willington

Tossed Salad

Cake

Chili

Shrimp Scampi

Garlic Bread

Ravioli

Club Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Willington to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Woodstock

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston