Willington restaurants you'll love

More about Willington Pizza House
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza House
25 River Rd, Willington
Popular items
Sm Tossed Salad
$7.50
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbers and garlic croutons. Dressing of your choice on the side
Sm Red Pizza
$9.50
The original classic. Our own sauce spread in a hand stretched crust and covered with whole milk mozzarella.
Lg Tossed Salad
$11.95
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbers and garlic croutons. Dressing of your choice on the side
More about Willington Pizza Too
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza Too
11 Phelps Way, Willington
Popular items
Buffalo Wings 12
$17.95
Ten bone-in wings, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
Curly Fries Seasoned
Seasoned potatoes cut curly.
Boneless bufflo Wings
$12.95
Battered breast meat fried to golden brown then tossed in one of our signature sauces
More about American Eagle Saloon & Cafe
American Eagle Saloon & Cafe
15 River Road, Willington