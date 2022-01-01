Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tossed salad in Willington

Willington restaurants
Willington restaurants that serve tossed salad

Willington Pizza House image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza House

25 River Rd, Willington

Avg 4 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sm Tossed Salad$7.50
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbers and garlic croutons. Dressing of your choice on the side
Lg Tossed Salad$11.95
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbers and garlic croutons. Dressing of your choice on the side
More about Willington Pizza House
Tossed Salad image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza Too

11 Phelps Way, Willington

Avg 4.4 (584 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tossed Salad
Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, onions and croutons served with your choice of dressing
More about Willington Pizza Too

