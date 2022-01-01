Tacos in Willington
Willington restaurants that serve tacos
More about Willington Pizza House
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza House
25 River Rd, Willington
|SM Taco
|$13.95
A plain crust pizza with seasoned ground beef, onions, peppers, tortilla chips, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sides of sour cream and salsa.
|LG Taco
|$24.95
A plain crust pizza with seasoned ground beef, onions, peppers, tortilla chips, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sides of sour cream and salsa.
|SM Taco SD
|$1.00
More about Willington Pizza Too
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Willington Pizza Too
11 Phelps Way, Willington
|LG Taco SD
|$1.00
|LG Taco
|$24.95
Our plain crust pizza with seasoned beef, onions, peppers, tortilla chips, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sides of sour cream, salsa, jalapenos and black olives.
|SM Taco
|$13.50
Our plain crust pizza with seasoned beef, onions, peppers, tortilla chips, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sides of sour cream, salsa, jalapenos and black olives.