Cheeseburgers in Willington

More about Willington Pizza House
Willington Pizza House
25 River Rd, Willington
|LG Cheeseburger
|$24.95
A plain crust with ketchup, mustard, hamburg, pickles, diced onions, sharp cheddar cheese and bacon.
|SM Cheeseburg
|$13.95
A plain crust with ketchup, mustard, ground beef, pickles, diced onions, sharp cheddar cheese and bacon.
More about Willington Pizza Too
Willington Pizza Too
11 Phelps Way, Willington
|LG Cheeseburger
|$24.95
An American Classic on a pizza crust and a top favorite! Our white pizza with ketchup, mustard, ground beef, pickles, diced onion, sharp cheddar cheese and bacon. Sorry, no sesame seeds!
|Cheeseburger Grinder
cheeseburger patty , lettuce, tomato, roasted peppers and american cheese toasted