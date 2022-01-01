Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Willington

Go
Willington restaurants
Toast

Willington restaurants that serve chef salad

Willington Pizza House image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza House

25 River Rd, Willington

Avg 4 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lg Chef Salad$15.95
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbers, turkey, ham,roast beef, provolone cheese, pepperoncinis and black olives. Dressing of your choice on the side
Sm Chef Salad$11.95
Mixed greens with hand cut red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes,sliced cucumbers, turkey, ham,roast beef, provolone cheese, pepperoncinis and black olives. Dressing of your choice on the side
More about Willington Pizza House
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza Too

11 Phelps Way, Willington

Avg 4.4 (584 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad
Our tossed salad topped with turkey, ham, roast beef, provolone cheese and black olives
More about Willington Pizza Too

Browse other tasty dishes in Willington

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

White Pizza

Garlic Bread

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Chicken Parmesan

Shrimp Scampi

Map

More near Willington to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Woodstock

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston