Chicken wraps in Willington

Willington restaurants
Willington restaurants that serve chicken wraps

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza House

25 River Rd, Willington

Avg 4 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
Chopped Chicken Breast sauteed in mild buffalo sauce with blue cheese dressing, diced tomatoes and lettuce
Caesar Chicken Wrap$12.95
Fresh 7oz marinated and broiled chicken breast, lettuce, Caesar dressing
More about Willington Pizza House
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Willington Pizza Too

11 Phelps Way, Willington

Avg 4.4 (584 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
A fresh marinated chicken breast broiled and cut into strips, then rolled in a wrap with romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Chicken breast dipped in batter, deep-fried and drenched in our buffalo sauce (hot, mild, BBQ). Served on a wrap with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of our blue cheese dressing.
More about Willington Pizza Too

