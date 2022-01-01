Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Wilmette

Wilmette restaurants
Wilmette restaurants that serve gyoza

Gyoza (Beef) image

 

Koya in Wilmette

1116 Central Ave, Wilmette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza (Beef)$4.00
More about Koya in Wilmette
Item pic

 

Torino Ramen

1162 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GYOZA (5 pc)$8.50
Torino's original hand made Gyoza dumplings. 5 pieces. Filling: pork, cabbage, chives, scallions. Contains: Wheat, soy
More about Torino Ramen

