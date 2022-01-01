Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve burritos

The Porch image

 

The Porch

840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
OG Burrito$13.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, Black Beans, Jasmine Rice, Mimi's Queso, Tater Tots, Sour Cream, Lettuce, & Guacamole; served with Cilantro Ranch & Salsa Mexicana
Burritos$30.00
OG Burrito$13.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, Black Beans, Jasmine Rice, Mimi's Queso, Tater Tots, Sour Cream, Lettuce, & Guacamole; served with Cilantro Ranch & Salsa Mexicana
More about The Porch
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill image

GRILL

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill

137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.1 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Texas Burrito$15.00
Go Big or Go Home! 12” Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, rice & refried beans. Covered in burrito sauce & melted cheese.
Burrito Roqueta$12.50
Two burritos stuffed with pulled carnitas covered in melted cheese & topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice & refried beans.
Burrito Mexicano$14.50
10” Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, bacon, onions, bell peppers & tomato. Topped with burrito sauce, melted cheese & salsa verde.
More about Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Wet Burrito$11.50
Flour tortilla stuffed w/ lettuces, seasoned ground beef, pinto beans, rice, & onions topped w/ chili con carne & cheese, sour cream & salsa
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Burrito Bowl image

FRENCH FRIES

West End Poke

750 Summit St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Bowl$11.00
Blackened chicken or shrimp, black beans, corn, diced avocado, diced tomato, fresh cilantro, chopped greens, queso fresco, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
More about West End Poke

