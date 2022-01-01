Burritos in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve burritos
The Porch
840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem
|OG Burrito
|$13.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, Black Beans, Jasmine Rice, Mimi's Queso, Tater Tots, Sour Cream, Lettuce, & Guacamole; served with Cilantro Ranch & Salsa Mexicana
|Burritos
|$30.00
|OG Burrito
|$13.00
GRILL
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem
|Texas Burrito
|$15.00
Go Big or Go Home! 12” Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, rice & refried beans. Covered in burrito sauce & melted cheese.
|Burrito Roqueta
|$12.50
Two burritos stuffed with pulled carnitas covered in melted cheese & topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice & refried beans.
|Burrito Mexicano
|$14.50
10” Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, bacon, onions, bell peppers & tomato. Topped with burrito sauce, melted cheese & salsa verde.
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Wet Burrito
|$11.50
Flour tortilla stuffed w/ lettuces, seasoned ground beef, pinto beans, rice, & onions topped w/ chili con carne & cheese, sour cream & salsa