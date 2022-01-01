Ceviche in Winter Garden
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden
|Ceviche de Camaron
|$16.90
From the coast, chilled shrimp cured with freshly squeezed lime juice, mixed with tomatoes, onions, avocados, and cilantro. Served with crispy corn tostadas on the side.
Tacos and Tequila
15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden
|Ceviche
|$20.00
Shrimp in lime juice, mixed with cilantro, red onion, tomato, with optional serrano peppers and sliced avocado on top.