Ceviche in Winter Garden

Winter Garden restaurants
Winter Garden restaurants that serve ceviche

FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche de Camaron$16.90
From the coast, chilled shrimp cured with freshly squeezed lime juice, mixed with tomatoes, onions, avocados, and cilantro. Served with crispy corn tostadas on the side.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
Tacos and Tequila

15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$20.00
Shrimp in lime juice, mixed with cilantro, red onion, tomato, with optional serrano peppers and sliced avocado on top.
More about Tacos and Tequila
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$14.50
Prawns in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro
More about Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

