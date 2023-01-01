Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Winter Garden

Winter Garden restaurants
Winter Garden restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar

132 w plant st, Winter Garden

Avg 4.4 (1879 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON BLT$21.99
fresh North Atlantic salmon, Lake Meadow Naturals thick cut bacon, arugula, tomato, mustard aioli, side Urban salad
CEDAR PLANK SALMON$26.99
fresh North Atlantic Salmon, twice baked sweet potato, seasonal vegetables
Gochi Japanese Kitchen image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Gochi Japanese Kitchen in Winter Garden

14195 West Colonial Drive, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Roe Nigiri*$6.75
Served over sliced cucumber
Spicy Salmon Roll*$9.50
Seasoned spicy salmon, avocado.
Salmon Skin Roll$8.00
Toasted salmon skin, fish eggs, cucumber & avocado.
Item pic

 

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Winter Garden

16418 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon$28.95
Fresh Atlantic Salmon seasoned with our special spices & served chargrilled or broiled with mixed green salad & choice of rice pilaf or french fries
Item pic

 

New York Beer Project - Orlando

9230 Miley Drive, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuscan Butter Salmon$22.00
Perfectly seared Atlantic Salmon in a mouthwatering Tuscan Butter Cream Sauce. Served with truffle smashed potatoes, blistered tomatoes, and asparagus.
Salmon B.L.A.S.T. Wrap$17.00
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon, crispy applewood bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and cilantro lime aioli, served with fries.
Main pic

 

Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Chimichurri$23.00
Salmon Tacos$22.00
Salmon* Poke Bowl image

 

Poke by Gochi

13770 W. Colonial Dr., Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon* Poke Bowl$14.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition. Please let us know if you have any food allergies. * Marked as Raw!
Tuna & Salmon$14.00
