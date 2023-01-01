Salmon in Winter Garden
Winter Garden restaurants that serve salmon
Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar
132 w plant st, Winter Garden
|SALMON BLT
|$21.99
fresh North Atlantic salmon, Lake Meadow Naturals thick cut bacon, arugula, tomato, mustard aioli, side Urban salad
|CEDAR PLANK SALMON
|$26.99
fresh North Atlantic Salmon, twice baked sweet potato, seasonal vegetables
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Gochi Japanese Kitchen in Winter Garden
14195 West Colonial Drive, Winter Garden
|Salmon Roe Nigiri*
|$6.75
Served over sliced cucumber
|Spicy Salmon Roll*
|$9.50
Seasoned spicy salmon, avocado.
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$8.00
Toasted salmon skin, fish eggs, cucumber & avocado.
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Winter Garden
16418 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden
|Salmon
|$28.95
Fresh Atlantic Salmon seasoned with our special spices & served chargrilled or broiled with mixed green salad & choice of rice pilaf or french fries
New York Beer Project - Orlando
9230 Miley Drive, Winter Garden
|Tuscan Butter Salmon
|$22.00
Perfectly seared Atlantic Salmon in a mouthwatering Tuscan Butter Cream Sauce. Served with truffle smashed potatoes, blistered tomatoes, and asparagus.
|Salmon B.L.A.S.T. Wrap
|$17.00
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon, crispy applewood bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and cilantro lime aioli, served with fries.
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden
|Salmon Chimichurri
|$23.00
|Salmon Tacos
|$22.00
Poke by Gochi
13770 W. Colonial Dr., Winter Garden
|Salmon* Poke Bowl
|$14.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition. Please let us know if you have any food allergies. * Marked as Raw!
|Tuna & Salmon
|$14.00