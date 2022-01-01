Quesadillas in Winter Garden
Winter Garden restaurants that serve quesadillas
Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market)
426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden
|Mushroom Quesadilla
|$4.99
Sauteed Mushroom, Chihuahua Cheese, Garlic, Epazote, Salsa Roja
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.99
Shredded Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Salsa Verde
|Cheese Quesadilla!
|$3.25
Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese!
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.50
Grilled, melted San Jose’s cheese.
|Quesadilla Rellena
|$15.50
A large folded, grilled flour tortilla filled with our ground beef, shredded chicken or juicy beef tinga and melted SJ’s cheese. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
|N11. Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.90
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant
3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden
|L - Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden
129 W Plant Street, Winter Garden
|Pancho Villa Quesadilla
|$7.89
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$8.39
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side