Quesadillas in Winter Garden

Go
Winter Garden restaurants
Toast

Winter Garden restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Hunger Street Tacos (Plant St Market)

426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Quesadilla$4.99
Sauteed Mushroom, Chihuahua Cheese, Garlic, Epazote, Salsa Roja
Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
Shredded Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Salsa Verde
Cheese Quesadilla!$3.25
Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese!
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$8.50
Grilled, melted San Jose’s cheese.
Quesadilla Rellena$15.50
A large folded, grilled flour tortilla filled with our ground beef, shredded chicken or juicy beef tinga and melted SJ’s cheese. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
N11. Cheese Quesadilla$7.90
L - Fajita Quesadilla image

 

Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant

3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
L - Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
Fajita Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Restaurant banner

 

The Whole Enchilada / Winter Garden

129 W Plant Street, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancho Villa Quesadilla$7.89
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
Fajita Quesadilla$8.39
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
Map

