Enchiladas in Winter Garden

Winter Garden restaurants
Winter Garden restaurants that serve enchiladas

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant image

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Dinner Platter$14.90
Three enchiladas dressed in red guajillo sauce filled with your choice from below.
N12. Enchilada$7.90
Enchiladas Chipotle$15.90
Juicy beef tinga enchiladas dressed in spicy, smoky chipotle sauce.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
Tacos and Tequila

15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada A La Carte$0.00
Side of Green Enchilada Salsa$1.00
Enchiladas$16.00
Three corn tortillas, stuffed with your choice of meat, smothered in queso dip and GREEN or RED salsa.
More about Tacos and Tequila
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas a la Crema$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.
Enchiladas Espinaca$14.50
Spinach sautéed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and Jalapeños, rolled into two corn tortillas. Smothered with our verde salsa and topped with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.
K - Enchilada$7.95
More about Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

