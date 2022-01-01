Enchiladas in Winter Garden
Winter Garden restaurants that serve enchiladas
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden
|Enchiladas Dinner Platter
|$14.90
Three enchiladas dressed in red guajillo sauce filled with your choice from below.
|N12. Enchilada
|$7.90
|Enchiladas Chipotle
|$15.90
Juicy beef tinga enchiladas dressed in spicy, smoky chipotle sauce.
Tacos and Tequila
15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden
|Enchilada A La Carte
|$0.00
|Side of Green Enchilada Salsa
|$1.00
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
Three corn tortillas, stuffed with your choice of meat, smothered in queso dip and GREEN or RED salsa.
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden
|Enchiladas a la Crema
|$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.
|Enchiladas Espinaca
|$14.50
Spinach sautéed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and Jalapeños, rolled into two corn tortillas. Smothered with our verde salsa and topped with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.
|K - Enchilada
|$7.95