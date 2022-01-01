Taco salad in Winter Garden
Winter Garden restaurants that serve taco salad
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
FRENCH FRIES
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden
|L Taco Salad
|$9.90
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or beef tinga, beans, SJ's Cheese Dip sauce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and San Jose’s shredded cheese on a bed of lettuce.
|Taco Salad
|$12.50
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, guacamole, sour cream, pico, SJ’s shredded cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or beef tinga.
More about Tacos and Tequila
Tacos and Tequila
15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden
|Classic Taco Salad
|$14.00
Fried flour tortilla shell filled with beans, lettuce and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with queso dip, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream.
More about Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden
|Deluxe Taco Salad
|$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
|L - Taco Salad
|$9.50
Lunch Taco SaladAn Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with fresh shredded lettuce. cheese and tomatoes. Make it deluxe? Add 3.50 (not served with rice and beans)