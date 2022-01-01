Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Winter Garden

Go
Winter Garden restaurants
Toast

Winter Garden restaurants that serve taco salad

Taco Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (512 reviews)
Takeout
L Taco Salad$9.90
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or beef tinga, beans, SJ's Cheese Dip sauce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and San Jose’s shredded cheese on a bed of lettuce.
Taco Salad$12.50
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, guacamole, sour cream, pico, SJ’s shredded cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or beef tinga.
More about San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
Consumer pic

 

Tacos and Tequila

15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Taco Salad$14.00
Fried flour tortilla shell filled with beans, lettuce and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with queso dip, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream.
More about Tacos and Tequila
Deluxe Taco Salad image

 

Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

3130 Daniels Road, Winter Garden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deluxe Taco Salad$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
L - Taco Salad$9.50
Lunch Taco SaladAn Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with fresh shredded lettuce. cheese and tomatoes. Make it deluxe? Add 3.50 (not served with rice and beans)
More about Azteca D'Oro Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden

Browse other tasty dishes in Winter Garden

Tamales

Burritos

Carne Asada

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Fajitas

Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Winter Garden to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Winter Garden to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (289 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1724 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (731 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (913 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston