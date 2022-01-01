Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Woburn

Go
Woburn restaurants
Toast

Woburn restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Dog House Bar & Grill

434 Main St, Woburn

Avg 4.4 (260 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Tips$16.00
Marinated chicken tips, served with two sides
More about The Dog House Bar & Grill
Grilled Chicken Pesto image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

4 Cummings Park Dr, Woburn

Avg 4.3 (2386 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Pesto$10.50
chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, frisee, pine nut pesto, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 840) - Allergens: Dairy, Nut, Wheat
More about b.good

Browse other tasty dishes in Woburn

Avocado Toast

French Fries

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Fish Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Chipotle Chicken

Map

More near Woburn to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (505 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1339 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston