Margherita pizza in
Woburn
/
Woburn
/
Margherita Pizza
Woburn restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Teresa's Ristorante Bar and Pizzeria -
100 Sylvan Road, Woburn
No reviews yet
Margherita Pizza
$22.00
Fresh mozzarella and basil
More about Teresa's Ristorante Bar and Pizzeria -
Sogno - 304 Cambridge Rd
304 Cambridge Rd, Woburn
No reviews yet
Margherita Pizza
$19.00
Fior De Latte, San Marzano & Basil
More about Sogno - 304 Cambridge Rd
