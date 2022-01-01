Woodbridge burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Woodbridge
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Two Brothers Chicken
14845 Build America dr, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.49
Hand Battered 100% White Meat Chicken W/Lettuce Mayo
|Mighty Moe
|$2.99
100% Fresh Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Moe Sauce & Cheese
|Grilled Chicken Sub
|$5.99
100% White Meat Chicken W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Mayo
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
13605 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Premium Shake
|$5.99
|Onion Rings
|$5.99
|Burger
|$5.79
Stacks
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Thick, All Beef Angus patty seasoned and grilled. Topped with your choice of cheese and our thick cut Apple Cider Smoked Bacon
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.50
Single 4oz Angus Beef patty, seasoned and grilled. Served on a toasted bun.
|Hamburger
|$9.00
Thick angus beef patty seasoned and grilled, served on a toasted bun.