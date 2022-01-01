Chicken wraps in Woodstock
Woodstock restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille
300 Village Center Drive, Woodstock
|Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar-jack & Ranch Dressing rolled in your choice of Spinach or Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
More about Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs
5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Comes with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing.