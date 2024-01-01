Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Woodstock

Woodstock restaurants
Woodstock restaurants that serve chicken curry

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK image

 

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK

4 Rock City Road, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HIDDEN: Almond Curry Chicken Breast$18.00
W/ mixed veggies and jasmine rice. Gluten Free. *For full ingredient info, pease call.
HIDDEN: Chicken Breast & Veggies in Green Curry Sauce$16.00
Chicken breast, Chinese broccoli, bell peppers & onions in a green curry sauce w/ jasmine rice. *For full ingredient info, please call.
HIDDEN: Coconut Curry Stew w/ Chicken Breast$18.00
With sweet potato, carrots, kale, cauliflower, and brown rice. *For full ingredient info, please call.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
Consumer pic

 

Cucina Woodstock

109 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup of the Day- Chicken Coconut Curry$14.00
chicken coconut soup, red curry, jasmine rice, shiitake, scallions, micro cilantro
More about Cucina Woodstock

