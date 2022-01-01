Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Woodstock

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve miso soup

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK image

 

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK

4 Rock City Road, Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$3.00
12 oz. Includes scallions and shiitake mushrooms. Contains fish stock. Gluten free.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
Consumer pic

 

Medo

83 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup$7.00
More about Medo

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock

Chocolate Croissants

Reuben

Egg Benedict

Salmon

Tarts

Kale Salad

Cappuccino

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (67 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston