Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Miso soup in
Woodstock
/
Woodstock
/
Miso Soup
Woodstock restaurants that serve miso soup
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
4 Rock City Road, Woodstock
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$3.00
12 oz. Includes scallions and shiitake mushrooms. Contains fish stock. Gluten free.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
Medo
83 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$7.00
More about Medo
Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock
Chocolate Croissants
Reuben
Egg Benedict
Salmon
Tarts
Kale Salad
Cappuccino
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Woodstock to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Saugerties
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(67 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(361 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(361 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston