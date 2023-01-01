Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Woodstock
/
Woodstock
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Woodstock restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Medo Woodstck
83 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock
No reviews yet
Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies
$6.00
More about Medo Woodstck
Que Lo Que - Woodstock
1 Tinker Street, Woodstock
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.50
More about Que Lo Que - Woodstock
Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock
Scallops
Rice Bowls
Short Ribs
Miso Soup
Pies
Nachos
French Toast
Huevos Rancheros
More near Woodstock to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Saugerties
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(394 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(396 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(290 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(398 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(259 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston