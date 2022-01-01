Dumplings in Woodstock
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
4 Rock City Road, Woodstock
|Veggie Dumplings
|$9.00
Six dumplings (wheat wrapper) filled w/ carrot, cabbage, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, ginger, garlic, and sesame oil. Includes sweet chili dipping sauce. Vegan.
|Pork Dumplings
|$9.00
Six dumplings (wheat wrapper) filled w/ braised pork, scallions, sambal chili sauce, tamari, and sesame oil. Includes sweet sesame-soy chili sauce.