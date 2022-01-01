Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cappuccino in
Woodstock
/
Woodstock
/
Cappuccino
Woodstock restaurants that serve cappuccino
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Oriole 9
17 Tinker St, Woodstock
Avg 4.4
(847 reviews)
Cappuccino
$4.50
More about Oriole 9
The Mud Club
43 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$5.75
cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Italy, and is prepared with steamed milk foam.
More about The Mud Club
Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock
Croissants
Pies
Tacos
French Fries
Reuben
Omelettes
Egg Benedict
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Woodstock to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Saugerties
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(222 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston