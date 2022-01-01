Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rib tips in
Yorkville
/
Yorkville
/
Rib Tips
Yorkville restaurants that serve rib tips
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Burnt Barrel Social
508 Center Parkway Suite A, Yorkville
Avg 4.6
(434 reviews)
BBQ Rib Tips
$12.00
More about Burnt Barrel Social
BBQ
Southbank Original Barbeque
129 E Hydraulic St, Yorkville
Avg 4
(277 reviews)
Rib Tips
$10.99
More about Southbank Original Barbeque
