Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak tacos in
Yorkville
/
Yorkville
/
Steak Tacos
Yorkville restaurants that serve steak tacos
Legends Grill & Bar - Yorkville, IL
620 W. Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville
No reviews yet
Steak Taco
$4.00
shaved ribeye, onions, and cilantro
More about Legends Grill & Bar - Yorkville, IL
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Burnt Barrel Social
508 Center Parkway Suite A, Yorkville
Avg 4.6
(434 reviews)
Steak Taco
$3.00
More about Burnt Barrel Social
Browse other tasty dishes in Yorkville
Chicken Pesto Sandwiches
Crab Cakes
Cappuccino
Mac And Cheese
Chips And Salsa
Tacos
Po Boy
Apple Salad
More near Yorkville to explore
Naperville
Avg 4.3
(65 restaurants)
Joliet
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
Geneva
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Crest Hill
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1691 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(318 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(673 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(450 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(297 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(371 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston