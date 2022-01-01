Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Youngstown

Youngstown restaurants
Youngstown restaurants that serve rigatoni

Giangelo's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA

Giangelo's

1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd #1, Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (803 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed Rigatoni$14.99
More about Giangelo's
Item pic

 

Legends Food & Drink

7334 Market St, Boardman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Meatball$17.00
tomato sauce, pecorino romano
Rigatoni Ala Vodka$16.00
pancetta, crushed red pepper, tomato, cream, pecorino romano
More about Legends Food & Drink

