Nachos in Addison

Addison restaurants that serve nachos

Snuffers

4180 Beltline Rd, Addison

Tx Style Nachos - Small$7.25
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.
Tx Style Nachos - Large$10.99
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Addison

5004 Addison Circle, Addison

Rincon Nachos$11.50
Indiviual corn chips with choice of protien topped with refried beans & cheddar cheese; served with side of guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeños
Papo's Brisket Nachos$12.50
Individual corn chips topped with brisket, black beans, Monterey cheese; served with side of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos.
Nachos Locos$14.00
Queso, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapeños, chipotle dressing served on a bed of chips
» choice of: ground beef | shredded chicken | brisket +2
