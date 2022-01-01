Pierogies in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve pierogies
More about Ido Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Pierogi's
|$8.99
Potato & cheese pierogi's, smoked sausage & sautéed onions.
More about The Town Tavern
The Town Tavern
3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron
|Pierogies
|$10.99
Made fresh by the “Pierogi Lady”
Choose 1 option below and 2 sides
of your choice
- 5 Cheese Pierogies with Sautéed Onions, Bacon and Sour Cream
- 5 Gyro Pierogies topped with Sautéed Onions and Homemade Tzatziki Sauce