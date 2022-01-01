Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pierogies in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve pierogies

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pierogi's$8.99
Potato & cheese pierogi's, smoked sausage & sautéed onions.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
The Town Tavern image

 

The Town Tavern

3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pierogies$10.99
Made fresh by the “Pierogi Lady”
Choose 1 option below and 2 sides
of your choice
- 5 Cheese Pierogies with Sautéed Onions, Bacon and Sour Cream
- 5 Gyro Pierogies topped with Sautéed Onions and Homemade Tzatziki Sauce
More about The Town Tavern
Johnny J's - Springfield image

 

Johnny J's - Springfield

2891 east waterloo rd, akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pierogie Dinner$12.99
5 Cheese and potato pierogies with sautéed onions, bacon and sour cream, served with two sides.
Made fresh by the “Pierogi Lady”.
More about Johnny J's - Springfield

