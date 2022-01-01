Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Albany

Albany restaurants
Albany restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

The Skinny Pancake - Albany

1 Steuben Street, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$5.00
Sliced local cabbage with carrots & red onions and tossed with a creamy dressing
More about The Skinny Pancake - Albany
Bountiful Bread image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bountiful Bread

1475 Western Ave, Albany

Avg 3.9 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Side Coleslaw$0.99
More about Bountiful Bread

