Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Albany
/
Albany
/
Pies
Albany restaurants that serve pies
The Skinny Pancake - Albany
1 Steuben Street, Albany
No reviews yet
Blueberry Pie
$11.00
A frumpled sweet crepe topped with toasted streusel, blueberry compote, and local ice cream
More about The Skinny Pancake - Albany
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bountiful Bread
1475 Western Ave, Albany
Avg 3.9
(809 reviews)
Whoopie Pie
$2.99
More about Bountiful Bread
Browse other tasty dishes in Albany
Coleslaw
Chicken Nuggets
Kimchi
Avocado Toast
Salmon
Cookies
Burritos
Cake
More near Albany to explore
Troy
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Schenectady
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(854 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(344 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(645 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston