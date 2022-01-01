Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Albany

Go
Albany restaurants
Toast

Albany restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

The Skinny Pancake - Albany

1 Steuben Street, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Pie$11.00
A frumpled sweet crepe topped with toasted streusel, blueberry compote, and local ice cream
More about The Skinny Pancake - Albany
Bountiful Bread image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bountiful Bread

1475 Western Ave, Albany

Avg 3.9 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Whoopie Pie$2.99
More about Bountiful Bread

Browse other tasty dishes in Albany

Coleslaw

Chicken Nuggets

Kimchi

Avocado Toast

Salmon

Cookies

Burritos

Cake

Map

More near Albany to explore

Troy

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston