Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avocado smoothies in
Alexandria
/
Alexandria
/
Avocado Smoothies
Alexandria restaurants that serve avocado smoothies
Cortado Cafe - 4543 Duke St
4543 Duke St, Alexandria
No reviews yet
Avocado and Banana Smoothie
$6.50
More about Cortado Cafe - 4543 Duke St
BoBaPop - Alexandria - 7013A manchester blvd
7013A manchester blvd, Franconia
No reviews yet
Avocado Smoothie
$6.50
More about BoBaPop - Alexandria - 7013A manchester blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria
Gnocchi
Rice Bowls
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Flautas
Minestrone Soup
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Clam Chowder
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore
Old Town Alexandria
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
More near Alexandria to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(709 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.3
(431 restaurants)
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
Avg 4
(19 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Annandale
Avg 5
(10 restaurants)
District Heights
Avg 2.7
(4 restaurants)
Suitland
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(709 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(371 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(305 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(379 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(376 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(896 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston