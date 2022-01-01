Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado smoothies in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve avocado smoothies

BG pic

 

Cortado Cafe - 4543 Duke St

4543 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado and Banana Smoothie$6.50
More about Cortado Cafe - 4543 Duke St
Restaurant banner

 

BoBaPop - Alexandria - 7013A manchester blvd

7013A manchester blvd, Franconia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Smoothie$6.50
More about BoBaPop - Alexandria - 7013A manchester blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Gnocchi

Rice Bowls

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Flautas

Minestrone Soup

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Clam Chowder

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (709 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (431 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (709 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston