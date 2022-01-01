Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve steak frites

Mason Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mason Social

728 North Henry Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1459 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Frites$26.00
Flat-Iron Steak, House Cut Fries, House Steak Sauce, Garlic Aioli
More about Mason Social
Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Frites (8oz.)$23.50
Butcher's Cut, shoestring fries, house salad
More about Union Street Public House
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Frites$26.00
Hanger, Garlic Aioli, House Steak Sauce
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NEW ORLEANS STEAK FRITES$35.00
(GF) 10 oz USDA Angus Choice NY Strip. Served with French Fries, a Mixed Green Salad with Creole Mustard dressing, your choice of Alligator Stew or Chicken-Andouille Gumbo and your choice of Creole Bread Pudding or Chocolate Mousse.
NEW ORLEANS STEAK FRITES$25.95
(GF) 10 oz USDA Angus Choice Flat Iron Served with a Mixed Green Salad and one side choice.
More about RT'S RESTAURANT

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Mixed Green Salad

Chef Salad

Pastries

Tuna Salad

Steak Subs

Flan

Bread Pudding

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston