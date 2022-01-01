Steak frites in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve steak frites
More about Mason Social
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mason Social
728 North Henry Street, Alexandria
|Steak Frites
|$26.00
Flat-Iron Steak, House Cut Fries, House Steak Sauce, Garlic Aioli
More about Union Street Public House
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Steak Frites (8oz.)
|$23.50
Butcher's Cut, shoestring fries, house salad
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|Steak & Frites
|$26.00
Hanger, Garlic Aioli, House Steak Sauce
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|NEW ORLEANS STEAK FRITES
|$35.00
(GF) 10 oz USDA Angus Choice NY Strip. Served with French Fries, a Mixed Green Salad with Creole Mustard dressing, your choice of Alligator Stew or Chicken-Andouille Gumbo and your choice of Creole Bread Pudding or Chocolate Mousse.
|NEW ORLEANS STEAK FRITES
|$25.95
(GF) 10 oz USDA Angus Choice Flat Iron Served with a Mixed Green Salad and one side choice.